Barbers offer a light before prom, after a deadly tornado

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Less than a month after a deadly tornado swept through parts of Wynne including the high school, students are preparing for their prom.

For many, prom night was the last thing on their minds after their hometown was destroyed.

Community members from near and far still wanted to give those students a night to remember.

“Kind of just wanted to uplift in a way, just doing haircuts,” said Eddie Martinez, a barber at Caribbean Cuts in Jonesboro.

Multiple barbers set up shop in Wynne just in time to give students a fresh look for prom night.

The sound of clippers buzzing filled Gentle Touch Salon and Spa in Wynne Friday as barbers from Jonesboro cut hair for free.

“As soon as I got here, me and the team we had got here, and immediately kids from Wynne started pouring in,” said Martinez.

This comes after a deadly EF3 tornado destroyed Wynne on March 31st, and three weeks later, seniors prepare for prom night.

“Sometimes they don’t even come for the haircut. They come to get a good conversation. What should I do about this,” said Sherman Pfeifer, barber at Blade Runner barbershop in Jonesboro.

So to ease the stress and financial burden related to prom, community members stepped up in several ways. Some provided free nail services, prom dresses, shuttle rides, and more.

The barbers didn’t open up shop in Jonesboro but set up in Wynne for the day with the help of salon owner Tiaudrey Burgess.

She saw barbers post on social media their want to help, but a need for a space to set up to cut hair.

“I felt like by providing that space because a lot of seniors went without so the most, I could do was pretty much get someone in here to provide free services to the seniors,” she said.

For the seniors, these haircuts meant more than just a new look for prom.

“A haircut can do a lot for a person, so I’m just hoping everyone that comes in today can be in a better mood than they were yesterday,” said Martinez.

It’s about sticking together as a community.

“I always knew I would give back, but I didn’t know how. So, cutting hair, seeing people smile, building their confidence, that’s always a good thing,” said Pfeifer.

