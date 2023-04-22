Dancers continue dancing despite no studio

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - After losing their dance studio, several Arkansas still press on.

According to our content-sharing partner, KATV, Rock City Dance was participating in a competition in Dallas when the March 31 tornado went through Little Rock.

When they returned that following Monday, they found their dance studio destroyed.

Even with no studio, the dancers are determined to continue without skipping a beat.

Since then, the community has offered the Rock City Dance a place to continue practicing, even if temporarily.

Even with all the hurdles they are facing, Hannah Hagerman, a dance instructor at Rock City Dance, says she’s reminded Rock City Dance is more than just a place.

“We are not walls. We are people, and we are the community, and we are family, no matter where we are,” Hagerman said.

