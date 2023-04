JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro first responders are battling a structure fire that broke out Saturday afternoon.

The fire department got the call around 3:45 p.m. at the 1000 block of W. Oak Ave.

Police say that W Oak Ave. and W Cherry Ave. are blocked off at this time.

We will continue to update this story as we get more details.

