Landfill fire impacts trash pick-up in Mississippi County

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - After a fire at the county landfill, the city of Blytheville said it would be delaying Friday’s normal trash route to Monday, April 24.

According to the Osceola fire chief, several crews were called to the Mississippi County landfill on Thursday, April 20 around 4:24 p.m.

The fire wasn’t put out until 9:00 p.m.

The Luxora and Keiser fire departments were also on the scene to put out the fire.

Unfortunately, the fire impacted trash pickup across the county.

According to a post on the city of Blytheville’s Facebook page, they did not run their normal trash route on Friday, and will instead be picking up people’s trash on Monday.

The landfill did say it would re-open on Saturday, April, 22 so that people can dump their trash for free.

The city of Blytheville said it will place dumpsters at several locations starting next Friday, April 28.

