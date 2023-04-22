Energy Alert
Librarians could be held liable for obscene books under new Arkansas law

File image
File image(KPTV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - Arkansas librarians could face jail time or fines up to $10,000 for knowingly giving out obscene books to kids, according to a law passed this year.

State Sen. Dan Sullivan says Arkansas Act 372 will allow parents to challenge books they deem inappropriate for their child in a certain section of the library, according to content-sharing partner KNWA.

“If the challengers determine or believe that the book is inappropriately placed, then I want to go next to the library board and have the challengers still believe that it was inappropriately placed then it would go to the quorum court,” Sullivan said.

Carol Coffey with the Arkansas Library Association is concerned about the new law and said she expects challenges as the law moves forward.

Arkansas Act 372 is set to take effect on July 1.

You can read more about this story on KNWA’s website.

