Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Lyrids meteor shower activity to peak this weekend

FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern...
FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere after moonset and before dawn.(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sky watchers have an opportunity over the weekend to see one of the oldest known meteor showers.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration says the Lyrids meteor shower is active in 2023 for the second-half of April, but peak viewing is forecast between April 22 and April 23.

The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere after moonset and before dawn.

Approximately 18 meteors per hour could be counted during peak activity, according to NASA.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - State Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, presides over a Senate committee at the state Capitol...
Former Arkansas senator stopped at airport with loaded guns
On April 17, an Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge Melissa...
Kids left home alone test positive for meth, mom arrested
Arrielle Tomlinson, 38, was arrested on an active warrant in Indiana. She is facing charges...
Woman gives birth in basement to avoid arrest, child services, police say
One Searcy apartment manager is facing charges for human trafficking after shutting off...
Apartment manager arrested for human trafficking
A crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle has shut down Highway 49 in Brookland.
Victim identified in dump truck vs SUV crash

Latest News

ASU-Newport head men's basketball coach
Region 8 Sports Extra: ASUN head MBB coach Logan Nutt and softball coach Kevin Pearce on NJCAA move
Arkansas State-Newport Athletic Director
Region 8 Sports Extra: ASUN Athletic Director Brad Phillips and Chancellor Dr. Johnny Moore on NJCAA
The Supreme Court is protecting access to an abortion pill for now.
Major SCOTUS abortion decision made
Aviators
Arkansas State-Newport to join NJCAA, compete in men's basketball and softball