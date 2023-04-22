Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Officials identify truck driver killed in fiery Connecticut bridge crash

WARNING BLEEPED PROFANITY: Witnesses captured footage of a fire on a Connecticut bridge after a tanker crash. (Twitter / Chris Stevens, @SBOTTONE/Twitter/TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The driver of a fuel truck who died in a fiery crash atop a major highway bridge in Connecticut has been identified as Wallace Fauquet III, 42, of Stonington.

State police released the driver’s name Friday evening, hours after the crash sent a huge column of black smoke pouring into the sky and closed part of the bridge for hours.

Several other people sustained injuries but none were life-threatening, officials said.

State police said a passenger vehicle blew a tire and came to a stop on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge at around 11 a.m. Friday.

The fuel truck slammed into the parked car from behind, causing the truck to roll over and erupt into flames that swallowed both vehicles, according to the state police accident report.

Officials said the truck spilled about 2,200 gallons (8,340 liters) of home heating oil, some of it flowing into the Thames River, which separates New London and Groton. Environmental crews worked to contain the spill.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new pastor will lead the congregation at First United Methodist Church-Jonesboro.
New pastor appointed to FUMC-Jonesboro
Region 8 artists and crafters will soon have a new store to fulfill their wishes.
Michaels coming to Jonesboro
The state has seen more than 150 people die due to crashes so far in 2023.
HIGHWAY HAZARD: Arkansas roads see more fatal crashes
FILE - State Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, presides over a Senate committee at the state Capitol...
Former Arkansas senator stopped at airport with loaded guns
On April 17, an Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge Melissa...
Kids left home alone test positive for meth, mom arrested

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued for two boys, 9-year-old Aldo Torrez (left) and 13-year-old...
Amber Alert issued for 2 New Mexico children
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
One Arkansas Attorney General is filing a motion to stop Summit Utilities from resuming their...
Attorney General files for company from resuming to regular business
CPS has returned a newborn to its parents after being removed over a dispute about treatment.
CPS returns baby to parents after nearly a month-long dispute over jaundice treatment