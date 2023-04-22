Energy Alert
One dead, several injured in Friday night crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is dead and several people are injured after a head-on crash.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. 63 south of Ravenden.

According to the crash report, Farrah Daloton, 32 of Highland, and Jackey Dalton, 30 of Hardy, were southbound in a 2003 Dodge Durango when they crossed the centerline and hit a 2006 Toyota Scion, driven by John Kinkade, 62 of Glencoe, head-on.

Kinkade had three passengers in his vehicle, Wanda Kinkade, 61 of Glencoe, and two children who were not identified.

Wanda Kinkade died in the crash.

The injured were taken to the hospital.

The weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.

