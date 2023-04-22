Energy Alert
Resource centers providing services to Wynne community

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Multi-Agency Resource Centers will be set up to help those impacted by the March 31 tornado that tore through Wynne.

The centers will include services and resources from the Salvation Army, Red Cross, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, and Arkansas Foodbank.

They will be located at Union Valley Baptist Church on Monday, April 24, and at the First Assembly of God church on Tuesday, April 25.

They will be open each day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about the services available at the centers, just call 211 or go to helparkansas.com.

You can also see a list of other resources available to people affected by the March 31 tornadoes by going to this web article.

