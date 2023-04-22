Energy Alert
Traffic Alert: Street closing for Oasis Arts & Eats Festival

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is asking people to move all vehicles off Main Street for Saturday’s event downtown.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the Oasis Arts & Eats Festival on April 22 will use the entire street.

The street will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The city said all vehicles parked in the following areas after 7:30 a.m. will be towed:

  • Main Street between Washington Avenue and Cate Avenue
  • Main Street parking lots
  • Huntington Avenue between Church Street and Union Street.

The city said vehicles will be towed to the city hall parking lot on Church Street.

