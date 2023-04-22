Traffic Alert: Street closing for Oasis Arts & Eats Festival

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is asking people to move all vehicles off Main Street for Saturday’s event downtown.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the Oasis Arts & Eats Festival on April 22 will use the entire street.

The street will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The city said all vehicles parked in the following areas after 7:30 a.m. will be towed:

Main Street between Washington Avenue and Cate Avenue

Main Street parking lots

Huntington Avenue between Church Street and Union Street.

The city said vehicles will be towed to the city hall parking lot on Church Street.

