Family loses house to fire, still has questions

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKIN, Ark. (KAIT) - A family who lost their house to a fire on Sunday, April 16 still has questions.

Robert Wilson has been living in McCrory for a couple of years but still has a house in Parkin. He said the home has been in the family for generations.

“The kids had all their stuff in there and there was old antique furniture that can’t be replaced that belonged to my old lady’s great grandma,” he said.

Wilson works as a truck driver, so when he doesn’t sleep in his truck or doesn’t go back to McCrory, he has a place to stay in Parkin to rest.

“If I needed a place to come home from my job and just have somewhere to crash or whatever, you know, I still had my house here,” he said.

Since the fire, Wilson said he’s hit a wall trying to find answers on how he lost his home.

None of his family was there when the fire engulfed the house, but they lost many family belongings.

“The fire department said they didn’t know how it happened and there’s nothing that they can do on finding out once they left the scene. I’ve been trying to get a hold of the fire chief to get the report on it, but they didn’t specifically say where it started or anything like that,” he said.

Now the family is left picking up the pieces, but they say their time in Parkin is over.

“I’m just cleaning up and just letting the property. I mean, the town is not worth trying to invest into it no more,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

