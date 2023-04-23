Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.(City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists got a surprise after a 14-foot hammerhead shark washed ashore with pups on an Alabama beach.

Authorities in Orange Beach said that after the shark washed up last week, researchers discovered it had been pregnant with 40 shark pups.

Scientists said it’s unclear how the shark died.

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.(City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources)

Staff with the city’s coastal resources group called the large shark a rare find and unique case study.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and several people are injured after a head-on crash.
One dead, several injured in Friday night crash
Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews battle Saturday structure fire
One Arkansas Attorney General is filing a motion to stop Summit Utilities from resuming their...
Attorney General files for company from resuming to regular business
A new pastor will lead the congregation at First United Methodist Church-Jonesboro.
New pastor appointed to FUMC-Jonesboro
.
Landfill fire impacts trash pick-up in Mississippi County

Latest News

FILE - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives to Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil,...
Russia ‘will not forgive’ US denial of journalist visas
Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Phoenix police say 37-year-old Charles Rock, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on...
Phoenix police arrest man accused of robbing bank, shooting at police helicopter
A family who lost their house to a fire on Sunday, April 16 still has questions about losing...
Family loses house to fire, still has questions