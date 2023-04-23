Energy Alert
Lawsuit claims medical marijuana increasing potency, making it more expensive

An Arkansas lawsuit claims testing labs are increasing the potency numbers of medical marijuana, making it more expensive.(DC Bureau)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - An Arkansas lawsuit claims testing labs are increasing the potency numbers of medical marijuana, making it more expensive.

According to KARK in Little Rock, the lawsuit claims that several medical marijuana cultivators in Arkansas are raising the prices, despite the product’s potency not being any higher.

The lawsuit was originally filed in February and by late March, moved from the Pulaski County Circuit Court to federal court.

Jackie Hanan, who filed the lawsuit, said they noticed some marijuana was not as potent as others despite having similar amounts of THC, one of the active ingredients.

Hanan went to a secondary lab and had the marijuana test, where the alleged potency difference was noticed.

No trial date has been set.

However, attorneys for the defense moved for the case to be dismissed.

For more on this story, visit KARK.com.

