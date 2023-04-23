Melvin breaks record at Red Wolves Open Saturday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Seven Arkansas State track and field athletes captured event titles on Saturday, capping off a stellar Red Wolves Open at the A-State Track and Field Complex.

Cheyenne Melvin was one of the seven event winners and broke the facility record in the women’s 800 meters with a time of 2:08.67. Kayla Wade followed in fifth, crossing in 2:18.34 while Hannah McLaughlin ran a personal-best 2:25.64 to place 17th.

Sophie Leathers opened the day by winning the women’s 5000 meters, registering a time of 17:05.10. Wade finished third, running a season-best 17:26.29. Olivia Walter recorded a time of 19:03.03 to place 11th.

In the men’s 5000 meters, Cash Kunkel finished second overall and was the top collegiate finisher with a time of 14:45.04. John Carder placed fifth, crossing in 15:25.63 while Zeke McCain (15:57.55) and Nati Enright (15:58.23) placed eighth and ninth.

Willem Coertzen uncorked a throw of 17.68m (58-0.25) to win the men’s shot put and rank sixth in school history. Jacob Tracy followed in second with a throw of 15.87m (52-1) before winning the discus throw with a mark of 52.41m (171-11). Patryk Baran placed sixth in the shot put with a toss of 12.34m (40-6) and finished seventh in the discus (38.45m/126-2).

Evangelynn Harris won both the women’s shot put and discus, recording throws of 15.18m (49-9.75) and 48.13 (157-11), respectively. Selase Sampram earned runner-up finishes in both events with marks of 14.75m (48-4.75) and 46.62m (152-11). Izzy Daines placed 10th in the shot put, hurling the implement 10.31m (33-10).

In the women’s high jump, Sydney Lane cleared a season-best 1.70m (5-7) to win the event, while Megan Knowling, Ashley Guadamuz and Daines cleared 1.61m (5-3.25). Bella Coscetti placed eighth with a height of 1.56m (5-1.25).

Knowling also competed in the triple jump, placing second with a mark of 11.45m (37-6.75).

Camryn Newton-Smith ran a collegiate-best 14.02 to place second in the 100-meter hurdles before fellow Australian Colby Eddowes finished second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.35.

A-State earned runner-up finishes in both 4x100-meter relay races, clocking times of 48.01 in the women’s event before the men combined for a time of 40.87.

In the women’s 100 meters, Carly Strong placed fifth with a time of 12.40, followed by AJ Allen (12th – 12.66) and Blaique Webster (16th – 12.88). Bradley Jelmert was A-State’s top finisher in the men’s 100 meters, crossing in 11.22 while Courtney Thomas (11.36) and Will Hart (11.52) placed 14th and 17th, respectively.

The Red Wolves concluded the day in the women’s 4x400-meter relay, finishing third with a time of 4:09.27.

NEXT UP

A-State continues its road to the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships, competing next weekend (April 28-29) at the Maroon and White Invite (Starkville, Miss.), Music City Challenge (Nashville, Tenn.) and Drake Relays (Des Moines, Iowa).

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State track and field and cross country programs, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.