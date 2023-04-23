Organization destroyed in Wynne tornado gets donation

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Boys to Men, Girls to Women in Wynne received a donation from the Rockefeller family on Saturday.

The organization resides in the fourth ward in Wynne. It was one of the hardest hit areas during the tornado. The organization lost its building.

“This community has been devasted by this tornado. I remember passing the building and seeing a picture and the whole building was gone except for one piece of a wall,” Sandra Smith, the organization’s advisor said. “It had a mural that someone had painted, and it said, ‘faith’. I thought that was encouraging.”

William Rockefeller, who lives in Little Rock and saw the destruction by a tornado there, arrived in Wynne Saturday morning and donated $5,000 to the organization.

He spoke about what the organization means to Wynne and why he donated.

“Organizations such as Boys to Men, Girls to Women are so critical particularly in small towns like Wynne to help get youth on a good track that gives them a good start in life,” he said.

The organization was started in 1998 when the Ku Klux Klan threatened Wynne.

“Some kids got together, and some community leaders got together, and I’ll never forget, my cousins and some people, we sat around the table in this building planning for the day the KKK would come,” said Princella Smith, daughter of Sandra Smith.

Smith retold the story about how the organization was created from that moment and made sure no one confronted to KKK when they arrived in Wynne, keeping them from getting any attention they might have wanted.

Since then, the organization has helped young people in Wynne.

Rockefeller announced the donation in front of a crowd that included Wynne Mayor Jennifer Hobbs and the fourth ward’s Alderman.

They thanked him for his donation.

Sandra Smith was also grateful for the donation.

“A Rockefeller here means it’s just astronomical because he has taken his legacy that his father left and he’s passed it on to help us,” she said.

