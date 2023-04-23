Searcy alum, Tarleton State guard Freddy Hicks commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An D1 standout from Searcy is coming to Jonesboro.

Freddy Hicks committed to Arkansas State today. He led Tarleton State in scoring this past season, averaging 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists per game. Hicks had a pair of 30 point performances against Drake in November and against Radford in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational.

Hicks played in a total of 74 games for the Texans over the last 3 seasons. He was the 2021 WAC Freshman of the Year and landed on the 2023 All-WAC 2nd Team. Hicks had a decorated high school career in the Natural State. He’s the all-time leading scorer at Searcy High School (1,600+ points), Hicks was an 2020 All-State selection.

Freddy will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He’ll suit up for Arkansas State just like his father. Freddy Hicks Sr. played four seasons for the Indians including the renowned 1998-1999 team. That squad won the Sun Belt Championship and is the only team in program history to play in the NCAA Tournament.