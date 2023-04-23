Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

WATCH: American Airlines plane catches fire on runway

A passenger took video of outside her window as an American Airlines plane caught fire on the Charlotte-Douglas Airport runway. (WSOC, FRANKIE LEGGINGTON, CNN)
By Erika Jackson
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) - Passengers on a flight about to take off in North Carolina had a scary view outside their windows as flames shot out from the plane’s wing.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please be calm. Obviously, something happened,” someone can be heard saying over the intercom in Frankie Leggington’s video of the incident.

Leggington was waiting for her flight, American Airlines flight 2288 to Dallas-Fort Worth, to take off on the runway at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport when she heard that sound.

“We were taking off like normal, when the wheels go up, you feel a little bump. Then all of a sudden, you hear an explosion,” Leggington said.

Leggington said the scary sound turned into a frightening sight as flames and smoke came out of the wing of the plane.

She said that was when everyone aboard the flight began to panic.

“Nobody knows what’s happening, so it’s the first instinct is the plane is going to blow,” Leggington said. “So, everyone is grabbing their bags, trying to run up and run in the aisle.”

Leggington said she took out her phone to record the view outside of her window seat near one of the emergency exits.

“Everyone was trying to panic, but it was like we couldn’t go anywhere,” another passenger, Claire Dundon, said. “That was the biggest scare.”

A spokesperson for American Airlines said the plane had experienced a mechanical issue, but it was unclear what caused the fire.

Passengers said they had to stay on the plane until first responders put out the flames.

The pilot was able to taxi the plane back to the gate using the plane’s power.

No injuries were reported.

Dundon said the chaos on board was not how she wanted to start her vacation.

“We’re still trying to get there,” she said. “But it’s been, a day later, a lot of stress and headaches.”

The airline says the plane is out of service for maintenance.

Copyright 2023 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and several people are injured after a head-on crash.
One dead, several injured in Friday night crash
Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews battle Saturday structure fire
One Arkansas Attorney General is filing a motion to stop Summit Utilities from resuming their...
Attorney General files for company from resuming to regular business
A new pastor will lead the congregation at First United Methodist Church-Jonesboro.
New pastor appointed to FUMC-Jonesboro
.
Landfill fire impacts trash pick-up in Mississippi County

Latest News

A jogger in Columbus, Ohio, took video of the plane on fire after he says he heard a loud,...
Bird strike sparks plane engine fire shortly after takeoff
A jogger in Columbus, Ohio, took video of the plane on fire after he says he heard a loud,...
WATCH: Jogger takes video of plane on fire in Ohio
A dragon catches on fire during Disneyland's "Fantasmic" show. (@LEARNTHISBIZ, TMX, CNN,...
Fire at Disneyland caught on camera
No arrests had been made.
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at North Carolina park party
Texas officials said six cows were found dead and mutilated along a highway.
Officials: 6 mutilated cows found dead with tongues cut out