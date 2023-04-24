Energy Alert
April 24: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are not going to be able to shake the cool temperatures for several days. Highs in the 60s will be the norm for the next week. Today, we are waking up to some cool temperatures and if you were lucky, you saw the northern light overnight here in Region 8! We will see mostly sunny skies today, so soak it up because the middle of the week looks gloomy and wet.

We do have several disturbances passing through that will also keep clouds and showers around at times. Looking over the data this morning, most of the heavier rain looks to fall during the overnight hours this week.

One good thing about the cooler temperatures is that we don’t have any severe weather in the forecast this week. Keep the jackets and sweatshirts around a little longer.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Baxter Health in Mountain Home opened a safe haven baby box at their east entrance. The goal is to assist mothers who cannot care for a baby by taking the shame out of surrendering a child.

Sometimes a coworker can feel more like family. It is that way for two UPS employees in Searcy who are now inseparable because one gave a piece of himself to save the other’s life.

We’ll tell you if Armorel native Marybeth Byrd moved into the Top 20 of American Idol.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes will be held on Monday, April 24, beginning at 6:45 p.m. at the front doors of the A-State Dean B. Ellis Library. Maddie Sexton will have a live preview.

Imani Williams will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

