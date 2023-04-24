Energy Alert
Arkansas gas prices hold steady

The price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the state of Arkansas remains virtually unchanged.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the state of Arkansas remains virtually unchanged.

According to its survey of 1,826 stations, GasBuddy.com reported average prices fell 0.5 cents a gallon in the last week to $3.21.

The national average fell 0.8 cents a gallon to $3.64. The national average price of diesel fell 3 cents in the last week to $4.12 per gallon.

“For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.com.

He added that, barring unexpected outages, the national average might have reached its “high water mark” for the summer.

“While it’s possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising,” he said. “It’s certainly looking optimistic for motorists.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

