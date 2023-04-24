Arkansas Realtors to help with application process for $2K in grants

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT / Edited Press Release) -The Arkansas REALTORS® Association (ARA) will create temporary command centers this Wednesday through Friday to help residents impacted by the March 31 tornadoes apply for up to $2,000 in recovery funds. The ARA has committed to providing up to $1 million in grants through a partnership with the REALTORS® Relief Fund. Recipients can use the money for house payments, rent or hotel rooms.

Board members of Hearts & Homes of Arkansas, an ARA-affiliated charity, and REALTOR® volunteers will provide technical assistance and offer on-site computers for individuals to complete their grant applications. If approved, checks will be available for pickup at the command center the following day.

The command centers will be open from Wednesday, April 26-Friday, April 28 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. They will include the following locations:

ARA Office: 11224 Executive Center Drive, Little Rock, Ark. 72211

North Pulaski Board of REALTORS®: 3100 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood, Ark. 72120

First United Methodist Church: 308 W Main St., Jacksonville, Ark 72076

Cross County Chamber of Commerce: 1790 Falls Blvd. N #2, Wynne, Ark. 72396

