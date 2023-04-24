Energy Alert
BRTC to host child abuse awareness event

By Hayden Savage
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An event at Black River Technical College hopes to shed light on a major issue.

April is noted as Child Abuse Awareness Month, and throughout the BRTC Pocahontas campus, flags and banners can be seen commemorating the month.

The event will occur on Tuesday, April 25, at noon in the college’s administration building.

Social Science Instructor Rachel Koons said one of her classes in 2016 started the event, and it’s grown every year.

“They came to me wanting to do some type of project to raise awareness for child abuse in Arkansas. We started a little committee, then an event unfolded, and it has grew and grew ever since.”

Koons explained there could never be enough attention brought to the topic.

“Arkansas actually ranks really high when it comes to child abuse statistics, so we need more child abuse prevention events, we need more awareness out there of what can be done, what you need to do if you suspect that any type of abuse is going on.”

Multiple guests are slated to speak at the event on Tuesday.

Refreshments and information will be available to those who attend.

For more information, visit BRTC’s website.

