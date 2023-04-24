Energy Alert
Catastrophic leave policy extending maternity leave to 12 weeks

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders updated the Arkansas Catastrophic leave policy for maternity leave...
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders updated the Arkansas Catastrophic leave policy for maternity leave to 12 weeks over the initial four weeks.(David Leo Veksler / CC BY-SA 2.0, Pixabay / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders updated the Arkansas Catastrophic Leave policy for maternity leave to 12 weeks over the initial four weeks.

In addition to extending maternity leave, this legislation includes leave for families with a newly placed foster child under one year old.

According to KARK in Little Rock, catastrophic leave is available to Arkansas employees drawn from a pool of hours donated by state employees.

Sen. Missy Irvin sponsored the bill and says with the use of pool hours, additional leave is provided at no extra cost to the taxpayers.

“It was so encouraging to see male state employees donate their time to their female colleagues so they could take advantage of that four-week maternity leave,” Irvin said. “And because we did it that way, it cost taxpayers zero money.”

According to Sanders, the state has over one billion hours of leave in the catastrophic leave pool.

The act goes into effect immediately.

For more on this story, visit KARK.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

