Disaster food assistance approved for area hits by March 31 tornadoes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT / Edited News Release) -Today, the Arkansas Department of Human Services announced that residents in areas hit by last month’s devastating tornadoes may be eligible for SNAP Disaster Assistance (D-SNAP) under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, authorized by The United States Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Services.

Anyone that resided within one of the counties and zip codes below who suffered disaster losses during the March 31, 2023, tornadoes may be eligible to receive this D-SNAP assistance.

• Little Rock (72205, 72207, 72212, 72223, 72227, 72211)

• North Little Rock (72113, 72117, 72118, 72120)

• Scott (72142)

• Jacksonville (72076)

• Cabot (72023), Lonoke County

• Parkin (72373), Cross County

• Wynne (72396), Cross County

D-SNAP extends benefits to many households that would not ordinarily qualify but suddenly need food assistance because of a disaster. D-SNAP benefits are provided via an EBT card (electronic debit-like card) and can be used to purchase food items at authorized retailers. Recipients already enrolled in SNAP are not eligible to receive D-SNAP assistance but may be eligible to receive supplements to their regular benefit amount if they were affected by the disaster. These SNAP recipients should reach out to their county office listed below during the D-SNAP application period.

Residents from these counties who experienced at least one of the following conditions as a direct result of the March 31st tornadoes may be eligible:

• Damage to or destruction of their home or self-employment business

• Loss or inaccessibility of income including a reduction or termination of income, or a significant delay in receiving income due to disaster-related problems

• Disaster-related expenses (home or business repairs, temporary shelter, evacuation, etc.) that are not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster benefit period

Residents seeking D-SNAP or SNAP recipients seeking supplements due to the disaster may apply from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. beginning Wednesday, April 26 through Tuesday, May 2, 2023. If you are having difficulty, you may call the local county office at the numbers listed below. Recipients of D-SNAP assistance must have lived in the disaster area at the time of the tornado and must have suffered loss or damages.

D-SNAP applications may be taken at the following locations:

• The Pulaski South County DHS Office located at 1105 MLK Jr. Drive, Little Rock, AR 72203 | Phone: 501-682-9200

• The Pulaski Southwest County DHS Office located at 6801 Baseline Road, Little Rock, AR 72209 | Phone: 501-371-1100

• The Pulaski North County DHS Office located at 1900 East Washington Ave., North Little Rock, AR 72114 | Phone: 501-682-0100

• The Pulaski Jacksonville County DHS Office located at 2636 West Main Street, Jacksonville, AR 72076 | Phone: 501-371-1200

• The Lonoke County DHS Office located at 100 Park Street, Lonoke, AR 72086 | Phone: 501-676-5643

• The Cross County DHS Office located at 803 Highway 64 East, Wynne, AR 72396 | Phone: 870-238-8553

Additional resources from DHS for those affected by the March 31 tornadoes are available at humanservices.arkansas.gov/u/arstrong, and resources from other agencies across the state as well as details on donations and volunteering are posted at HelpArkansas.com.

