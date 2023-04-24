Fundraiser brings fun for a good cause

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An organization that helps families in emergency situations held a fundraiser with food and fun in Jonesboro.

Brenda’s Table held the fundraiser on Sunday, April 23 at the Jonesboro Elks Lodge.

People who came to the fundraiser were encouraged to donate food items to enter or make a donation.

President Andrea-Dionne Kain said every penny counts when it comes to feeding an entire family.

“When we help a family, it takes about $100 to $150 to help that family for a week’s worth of food, but we can cut down on that with using the food that we have in the pantry already,” she said.

Kain said 2023 was going to be their biggest year yet, saying the donations they get from the fundraiser alone should keep the pantry stocked for the full year.

“We only work with volunteers and donations, it’s the only thing that we have that keeps us going so events and stuff like this is what helps us help the community,” she said.

Those who went to the fundraiser got to enjoy food, live music, and a silent auction, and they even got a chance to enter a raffle for giveaways.

Kain said this year’s fundraiser would help feed up to 40 families.

