Cell phone sale leads to shots fired

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By Chris Carter
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an incident where shots were fired during the sell of a cell phone.

According to the department’s public information specalist, a husband and wife went to the Valero Gas Station on the 1700 block of West Nettleton to sell a cell phone to another man around 5:00 p.m. Monday.

While the husband was meeting with the seller outside of the vehicle, the department said the suspect jumped into the car with the wife inside and took off. The department said the husband began firing at the suspect as he took off.

The suspect eventually stopped near Annie Camp Junior High School and let the woman out of the car before taking off west on Nettleton Aveune, the department told Region 8 News.

The husband and wife were not hurt and it is unclear if the suspect was shot. Police are still looking for the suspect.

The department’s public information specialist told Region 8 News area hospitals had been told to be on the lookout for possible shooting victims.

