Man accused of holding knife to woman’s neck arrested

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A domestic assault call leads to the arrest of a man in Caruthersville.

Police said they received a call at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21 from a woman who reported that a 31-year-old man pushed her up against a vehicle and held a knife to her neck before running away.

The victim said this happened on Cotton Avenue.

Caruthersville Police said they arrested the accused and took him to the Pemiscot County Justice Center where he is being held pending formal charges.

Police are seeking assault second degree and armed criminal action charges.

