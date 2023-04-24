Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man accused of holding knife to woman’s neck arrested

A domestic assault call leads to the arrest of a man in Caruthersville.
A domestic assault call leads to the arrest of a man in Caruthersville.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A domestic assault call leads to the arrest of a man in Caruthersville.

Police said they received a call at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21 from a woman who reported that a 31-year-old man pushed her up against a vehicle and held a knife to her neck before running away.

The victim said this happened on Cotton Avenue.

Caruthersville Police said they arrested the accused and took him to the Pemiscot County Justice Center where he is being held pending formal charges.

Police are seeking assault second degree and armed criminal action charges.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and several people are injured after a head-on crash.
One dead, several injured in Friday night crash
One Arkansas Attorney General is filing a motion to stop Summit Utilities from resuming their...
Attorney General files for company from resuming to regular business
A family who lost their house to a fire on Sunday, April 16 still has questions about losing...
Family loses house to fire, still has questions
A judge found probable cause to charge 50-year-old Earnest Webb of Jonesboro with child rape.
Man accused of raping child during spring break
Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews battle Saturday structure fire

Latest News

A family is shaken after a shooting leaves their house with $15,000 in damages.
Shooting leaves $15,000 in house damages
Poplar Bluff Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Thursday evening,...
2 injured in shooting in Poplar Bluff
Sheriff’s deputies arrested 40-year-old Terry Johnson on Thursday, April 20, after a judge...
Man facing 55 counts of child pornography
FILE - This May 1, 2019 file photo shows Drake at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas....
Drake adds Memphis date to his ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’
A Paragould man is facing $25,000 bond after hitting and kicking someone in the face.
Man accused of kicking woman in the face