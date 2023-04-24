Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man accused of kicking woman in the face

A Paragould man is facing $25,000 bond after hitting and kicking someone in the face.
A Paragould man is facing $25,000 bond after hitting and kicking someone in the face.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man is being held on a $25,000 bond after police said he hit and kicked a woman in the face.

According to court documents, police got a call on Friday, April 21, about a domestic violence report that broke out at a house.

The victim told police that 43-year-old David Rojas, Sr., violently attacked them.

According to the affidavit, the victim’s right eye was severely swollen shut, with blood running down the corner of their eye and defensive wounds on both arms.

Officers said when they found Rojas, his knuckles and his foot were red, and he appeared to have blood on his shin.

Police Rojas on suspicion of count of 2nd-degree domestic battery, a Class B felony.

Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham set Rojas’ court date for April 24 with a bond of $25,000 cash only.

This was not the first time this year that Rojas has been in trouble with the law. The affidavit stated that he was convicted of 3rd-degree domestic battery in February.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and several people are injured after a head-on crash.
One dead, several injured in Friday night crash
One Arkansas Attorney General is filing a motion to stop Summit Utilities from resuming their...
Attorney General files for company from resuming to regular business
A family who lost their house to a fire on Sunday, April 16 still has questions about losing...
Family loses house to fire, still has questions
A judge found probable cause to charge 50-year-old Earnest Webb of Jonesboro with child rape.
Man accused of raping child during spring break
Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews battle Saturday structure fire

Latest News

The price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the state of Arkansas remains virtually unchanged.
Arkansas gas prices hold steady
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Officers were called at 1:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Cotton Avenue to a report of a stabbing...
Woman arrested in connection with stabbing investigation in Caruthersville, Mo.
At Brookland
Fastbreak Friday Night stars square off in the Sun Senior Classic