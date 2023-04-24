Man accused of kicking woman in the face

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man is being held on a $25,000 bond after police said he hit and kicked a woman in the face.

According to court documents, police got a call on Friday, April 21, about a domestic violence report that broke out at a house.

The victim told police that 43-year-old David Rojas, Sr., violently attacked them.

According to the affidavit, the victim’s right eye was severely swollen shut, with blood running down the corner of their eye and defensive wounds on both arms.

Officers said when they found Rojas, his knuckles and his foot were red, and he appeared to have blood on his shin.

Police Rojas on suspicion of count of 2nd-degree domestic battery, a Class B felony.

Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham set Rojas’ court date for April 24 with a bond of $25,000 cash only.

This was not the first time this year that Rojas has been in trouble with the law. The affidavit stated that he was convicted of 3rd-degree domestic battery in February.

