One airlifted in Butler Co. crash
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 22-year-old Ellsinore passenger was taken to the hospital after a crash left her with serious injuries.
On Sunday, April 23 at 12:10 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash at a private property 15 miles west of Poplar Bluff.
According to the report, John Miller, 33, of Poplar Bluff, was driving his 2021 Can-Am east when he drove off into a ravine.
Mariah Pinnell was in the passenger seat and had serious injuries. She was airlifted to a hospital.
The driver, John Miller, 33, of Poplar Bluff, was also hurt and taken by an officer to a nearby hospital.
