One airlifted in Butler Co. crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 22-year-old Ellsinore passenger was taken to the hospital after a crash left her with serious injuries.

On Sunday, April 23 at 12:10 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash at a private property 15 miles west of Poplar Bluff.

According to the report, John Miller, 33, of Poplar Bluff, was driving his 2021 Can-Am east when he drove off into a ravine.

Mariah Pinnell was in the passenger seat and had serious injuries. She was airlifted to a hospital.

The driver, John Miller, 33, of Poplar Bluff, was also hurt and taken by an officer to a nearby hospital.

