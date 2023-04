Several Fastbreak Friday Night stars showcased in The Sun Senior Classic

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Several state champions, All-State selections, and future college basketball players showcased their abilities in The Sun Senior Classic at Bearcat Arena Sunday afternoon.

Team Blue, led by Deion Buford-Wesson’s (Jonesboro) 24 points and 3 steals, took the matchup over Team White 110-102. Team Blue also took the girls’ matchup, 90-80.

Jonesboro swept the MVP honors. Buford-Wesson won it on the boys’ side, and Bramyia Johnson took home the honors on the girls’ side. Johnson had 17 points to lead Team Blue.

Sun Senior Classic - Girls Roster

Team Blue

Head Coach: Jason Smith, Greene County Tech

Carly Rodden, Rector

Grace Hooten, Piggott

Kiasia Burns, Marked Tree

Kayla Newson, Osceola

Bramyia Johnson, Jonesboro

Akyria James, Nettleton

Megan Hedger, Westside

Morghan Weaver, Valley View

Acey Fahr, Greene County Tech

Whitley Bolen, Corning

Sara Crowe, Mammoth Spring

Team White

Head Coach: Chad Soden, Tuckerman

Ansley Dawson, Tuckerman

Kenzie Soden, Tuckerman

Diamond Reynolds, Jonesboro

Madison Wolfenbarger, Rector

Madison Hitchcock, Manila

Chelsea Hamilton, Salem

Kaylee Love, Melbourne

Stella Parker, Brookland

Kyla Williams, Nettleton

Brineka Taylor, Rivercrest

Mackenzie Thomas, Riverside

Sun Senior Classic - Boys Roster

Team Blue

Head Coach: Lane Campbell, Valley View

Donny Childs, Marked Tree

Deion Buford-Wesson, Jonesboro

Matt Harrell, Brookland

Isaac Harrell, Jonesboro

Tyler Vincent, Greene County Tech

Jackson Harmon, Valley View

Jaron Burrow, Manila

Braden Cox, Sloan-Hendrix

Kameron Jones, Rector

Jordan Pigram, Nettleton

Team White

Head Coach: Jeff Guiot, Greene County Tech

Devarious Montgomery, Jonesboro

Shawn-Hudson Seegraves, Piggott

Derodrick Moton, Nettleton

T.J. Jackson, Blytheville

Phillip Tillman, Jonesboro

Gavin Hall, Paragould

Benji Goodman, Greene County Tech

Brayden Nunnally, Manila

Landon Therrell, Bay

Garrett Cupp, Greene County Tech

