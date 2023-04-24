Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Shooting leaves $15,000 in house damages

A family is shaken after a shooting leaves their house with $15,000 in damages.
A family is shaken after a shooting leaves their house with $15,000 in damages.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A family is shaken after a shooting left their house with $15,000 in damages.

Jonesboro police responded to shots fired at a house in the 3000 block of Derby Drive around 5:30 a.m. Friday, April 21.

According to the police report, the unidentified suspect shot directly into the house.

Seven victims were in the house at the time of the shooting, including three children.

None of the victims sustained any injuries from the shooting.

Police say the shots left at least $15,000 of damages to the house. The initial incident reported listed multiple windows and the home’s drywall were damaged, along with the microwave, a television, a couch, the hot water heater, and the main power box outside the home.

Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department, said officers collected several shell casings from the yard.

There is no suspect or person of interest currently, but police say they believe this shooting was “targeted.”

Smith added that police do not believe this was a “random attack.”

If caught, the suspect could face multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of a minor, terroristic acts, and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and several people are injured after a head-on crash.
One dead, several injured in Friday night crash
One Arkansas Attorney General is filing a motion to stop Summit Utilities from resuming their...
Attorney General files for company from resuming to regular business
A family who lost their house to a fire on Sunday, April 16 still has questions about losing...
Family loses house to fire, still has questions
A judge found probable cause to charge 50-year-old Earnest Webb of Jonesboro with child rape.
Man accused of raping child during spring break
Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews battle Saturday structure fire

Latest News

Poplar Bluff Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Thursday evening,...
2 injured in shooting in Poplar Bluff
Sheriff’s deputies arrested 40-year-old Terry Johnson on Thursday, April 20, after a judge...
Man facing 55 counts of child pornography
FILE - This May 1, 2019 file photo shows Drake at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas....
Drake adds Memphis date to his ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’
A Paragould man is facing $25,000 bond after hitting and kicking someone in the face.
Man accused of kicking woman in the face