Shooting leaves $15,000 in house damages

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A family is shaken after a shooting left their house with $15,000 in damages.

Jonesboro police responded to shots fired at a house in the 3000 block of Derby Drive around 5:30 a.m. Friday, April 21.

According to the police report, the unidentified suspect shot directly into the house.

Seven victims were in the house at the time of the shooting, including three children.

None of the victims sustained any injuries from the shooting.

Police say the shots left at least $15,000 of damages to the house. The initial incident reported listed multiple windows and the home’s drywall were damaged, along with the microwave, a television, a couch, the hot water heater, and the main power box outside the home.

Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department, said officers collected several shell casings from the yard.

There is no suspect or person of interest currently, but police say they believe this shooting was “targeted.”

Smith added that police do not believe this was a “random attack.”

If caught, the suspect could face multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of a minor, terroristic acts, and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.