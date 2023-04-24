Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Tips to teach children of all ages about saving money

Children learn financial habits from observation, instruction and practice
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Children start to form money habits as early as age 7, a University of Cambridge study found.

That’s why Michael Joyce, a financial advisor for Agili, is encouraging parents to start teaching their children the important of saving early. It can be as simple as getting them a piggy bank and filling it with loose change or money from chores.

When they become a teenager, Joyce suggested helping them open investment account. He said he helped his son put some money from his summer job into a Roth IRA.

“Part of this was teaching him about compound interest and how if you save this money today, how much it could be worth in the future,” he said.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has free financial lesson plans for parents and teachers, with topics geared for children as young as three through young adult.

Joyce said regardless the age, the goal is to teach your children to think about their future.

“And even for short-term things, if they want to buy a new Xbox or a bike, you know, teach them the benefit of saving some money, putting a little bit away to contribute towards those purchases,” he said.

Other resources to help teach your children about finances:

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and several people are injured after a head-on crash.
One dead, several injured in Friday night crash
A judge found probable cause to charge 50-year-old Earnest Webb of Jonesboro with child rape.
Man accused of raping child during spring break
One Arkansas Attorney General is filing a motion to stop Summit Utilities from resuming their...
Attorney General files for company from resuming to regular business
A family who lost their house to a fire on Sunday, April 16 still has questions about losing...
Family loses house to fire, still has questions
Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews battle Saturday structure fire

Latest News

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders updated the Arkansas Catastrophic leave policy for maternity leave...
Catastrophic leave policy extending maternity leave to 12 weeks
Anyone that resided within one of the counties and zip codes below who suffered disaster losses...
Disaster food assistance approved for area hits by March 31 tornadoes
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, left, speaks as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol listens...
Biden to unveil new efforts to protect S. Korea from nukes
Cash
Arkansas Realtors to help with application process for $2K in grants
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys viewed themselves as ‘Trump’s army’