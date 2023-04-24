Traffic Alert: Three-vehicle crash causing delays

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash involving three vehicles has slowed traffic traveling south along Highway 49.

According to Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 dispatch, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24 near County Road 928.

No word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

We will continue to update this story with new information as it becomes available.

