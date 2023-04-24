Two people hurt in Hardy house fire

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people were hurt when a home they were in caught fire.

According to the Hardy police chief, fire fighters from Nine Mile Ridge Fire Department and the Hardy Fire Department were called to a home on Griffin Road near Nine Mile Ridge around 5:00 p.m. Monday.

The police chief said two people in the home suffered burns and were flown to a nearby hospital, but the extent of their injuries are not known.

It is unclear what caused the fire. The Sharp County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.