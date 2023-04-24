Energy Alert
Two people hurt in Hardy house fire

By Chris Carter and Hayden Savage
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people were hurt when a home they were in caught fire.

According to the Hardy police chief, fire fighters from Nine Mile Ridge Fire Department and the Hardy Fire Department were called to a home on Griffin Road near Nine Mile Ridge around 5:00 p.m. Monday.

The police chief said two people in the home suffered burns and were flown to a nearby hospital, but the extent of their injuries are not known.

It is unclear what caused the fire. The Sharp County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

