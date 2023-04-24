Willie Nelson, supporting artists to perform in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Willie Nelson and other supporting artists are to come to the BankPlus Amphitheater in Southaven for The Outlaw Music Festival.

The show will take place on Saturday, October 14.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

The supporting artists for the Southaven show include The Avett Brothers, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Elizabeth Cook, and Particle Kid.

The annual festival not only serves to celebrate Willie’s life and legacy, but this year it’s also celebrating his 90th birthday.

