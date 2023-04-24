Woman arrested in connection with stabbing investigation in Caruthersville, Mo.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Caruthersville.

Officers were called at 1:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Cotton Avenue to a report of a stabbing on Saturday, April 22.

When they arrived, officers said they found a woman with a bloody towel wrapped around her lower arm and hand.

The woman told police that she was involved in a fight with a 41-year-old woman when she was cut.

According to Caruthersville Police, the accused was taken into custody and transported to the Pemiscot County Jail.

The suspect is being held pending formal charges.

Caruthersville Police said they are seeking attempted assault first degree-serious injury and armed criminal action charges.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.