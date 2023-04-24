Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Woman arrested in connection with stabbing investigation in Caruthersville, Mo.

Police are investigating a stabbing in Caruthersville.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Caruthersville.

Officers were called at 1:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Cotton Avenue to a report of a stabbing on Saturday, April 22.

When they arrived, officers said they found a woman with a bloody towel wrapped around her lower arm and hand.

The woman told police that she was involved in a fight with a 41-year-old woman when she was cut.

According to Caruthersville Police, the accused was taken into custody and transported to the Pemiscot County Jail.

The suspect is being held pending formal charges.

Caruthersville Police said they are seeking attempted assault first degree-serious injury and armed criminal action charges.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and several people are injured after a head-on crash.
One dead, several injured in Friday night crash
One Arkansas Attorney General is filing a motion to stop Summit Utilities from resuming their...
Attorney General files for company from resuming to regular business
A family who lost their house to a fire on Sunday, April 16 still has questions about losing...
Family loses house to fire, still has questions
A judge found probable cause to charge 50-year-old Earnest Webb of Jonesboro with child rape.
Man accused of raping child during spring break
Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews battle Saturday structure fire

Latest News

Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
At Brookland
Fastbreak Friday Night stars square off in the Sun Senior Classic
On Sunday, April 23 at 12:10 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle...
One airlifted in Butler Co. crash
People who came to the fundraiser were encouraged to donate food items to enter or make a...
Fundraiser brings fun for a good cause