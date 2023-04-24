Energy Alert
Woman sues Morgan Wallen over concert cancellation

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A woman who bought tickets to Morgan Wallen’s show in Oxford has filed a lawsuit.

The suit comes after Wallen canceled Sunday night’s performance, with a video message saying he had lost his voice and could not perform. The message also stated fans in attendance would receive a refund.

The suit alleges breach of contract and negligence by Wallen for not cancelling the show in a timely manner “in order to mitigate any damages incurred by his patrons.”

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

