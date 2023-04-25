$1 million bond set for child rape suspect

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is facing charges after police said he admitted to raping a 12-year-old child.

Jonesboro police received a tip on Monday, April 3, from a woman stating that 21-year-old Mason Willis had sex with a child.

According to the affidavit, the victim told the woman she and Willis had engaged in sexual activity “several times” in the last year.

During questioning with detectives, Willis reportedly denied having sex with the child, then began crying and told detectives “what they do to people like that in prison.”

A few days later, during another interview, the affidavit stated Willis admitted to kissing the child.

When investigators told him he would be arrested for rape of a juvenile, the court documents stated Willis ‘hung his head and started crying.”

On Monday, April 24, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Willis with rape of a person under the age of 14. The judge set his bond at $1 million cash/surety. Should he bond out, the judge ordered him to wear an ankle monitor and to have no contact with the victim.

Willis’s next court date is set for June 28.

