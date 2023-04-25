Energy Alert
18-year-old arrested for carjacking, robbing Lyft Driver, police say

Tyrus Earnest
Tyrus Earnest(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested and charged an 18-year-old for carjacking a Lyft Driver.

Tyrus Earnest has been charged with carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and aggravated robbery.

The victim reported to MPD on Sunday that she picked up Earnest as a customer.

She told police that during the ride he pointed a handgun at her and demanded she pull over.

Police say after pulling over, Earnest demanded that the victim send money through Cash App, to which she sent $100.

Earnest threatened to shoot her if she called the police.

The victim then told police that he demanded she exit her 2022 Nissan Kicks and he drove away.

MPD located the stolen vehicle on Monday at a residence on Mississippi Boulevard.

Officers spoke to Earnest as he was exiting the residence and asked who the car belong to.

He claimed ownership of the car and was immediately detained.

