April 25: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

There are a few light showers on the radar this morning and rain chances stay with us for the next few days. Temperatures remain below average over the next few days. Rain chances start to ramp up, especially late on Tuesday into Tuesday night.

We will keep rain chances in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday with most of that rain falling on Wednesday night. Another chance of rain comes in Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures stay below average. We will not touch 70° until at least next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to “finish the job” he began when he was sworn in to office and to set aside their concerns about extending the run of America’s oldest president for another four years.

Questions remain unanswered following a LEARNS Act town hall meeting Monday in Jonesboro.

Maddie Sexton has some tips to help keep you and motorcyclists safe on the roads.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday that an abortion pill, Mifepristone, can remain widely available. Now, Arkansas groups on both sides are sharing their thoughts.

Imani Williams will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

