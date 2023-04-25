Energy Alert
Dangers of riding motorcycles in Arkansas

A study of America’s most dangerous states for motorcycle drivers revealed Arkansas ranks third in the nation.
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New data reveals where Arkansas sits on the list of the most dangerous states for motorcyclists.

A study of America’s most dangerous states for motorcycle drivers revealed Arkansas ranks third in the nation. The study was performed by an Ohio personal injury lawyer, John Fitch.

Using the latest available crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Fitch found of 191 fatal motor vehicle accidents in Arkansas in 2020, 31 involved at least one motorcycle.

Officer Zach Kaja of the Jonesboro Police Department said motorists need to be aware of motorcycle riders, especially in the spring and summer when the weather is nicer.

“You have it in the back of your mind that some people may not be looking for you,” he said of motorcycle riders.

Meanwhile, he said motorcycle riders need to watch the wheels of surrounding vehicles.

“Because the wheels are going to turn before the car goes,” he said.

Whether you’re behind the wheel or the handlebars, Kaja said staying aware of your surroundings when on the the road could save somebody’s life.

