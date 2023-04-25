Fire crews battle large fire in Corning

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire fighters are battling a large fire at a building on Highway 67 in Corning.

In pictures taken by Region 8 Meteorologist Jace Passmore, thick smoke and flames can be seen coming from a metal building. Passmore said explosions could be heard from inside of the building.

It is not known if anyone was hurt, or the cause of the fire.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews battle the fire.

