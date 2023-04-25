Five stops planned for Howl on Wheels: Red Wolves Road Show

Rebranded as the “Howl on Wheels: Red Wolves Road Show,” the Arkansas State Athletics Department is bringing back its coaches-caravan tour through the region and state this year with five different stops planned between May 20 and June 6.

Closing in on the completion of his first full year as A-State’s Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics, Jeff Purinton will join Chancellor Dr. Todd Shields and members of the A-State coaching staff as they set out to meet with fans and alumni in Jonesboro, Bryant, Little Rock, Fayetteville and Memphis as part of the Red Wolves Road Show.

Each of the five social events is open to the public and will feature an official program with multiple A-State coaches taking part, including head football coach Butch Jones, head women’s basketball coach Destinee Rogers and head men’s basketball coach Bryan Hodgson.

Heavy hors d’oeurves and beverages will be served at each location, and members of A-State’s development staff will also be in attendance to discuss and assist with Red Wolves Foundation and season ticket information.

Howl on Wheels will kickoff Saturday, May 20, in Jonesboro at Tomlinson Stadium ahead of A-State’s 1:00 p.m. home baseball game against South Alabama. The Jonesboro outing will take place at the Barton’s Baseball Deck inside the stadium beginning at noon. Tickets for A-State’s baseball game can be purchased for $4 by calling 870-972-2401, while there is no charge for admission at the other four locations on the tour.

A-State coaches and administration will officially take to the road the following week, traveling to Central Arkansas for gatherings on back-to-back days at Bryant’s Copper Mule Table & Tap (3348 Main St., Suite 600) on Monday, May 22, and the ASU System Office (501 Woodlane Dr., Suite 600) in Little Rock on Tuesday, May 23. Doors will open for both events at 5:30 p.m., and the program will start at approximately 6:00 p.m.

The Red Wolves Road Show will continue Thursday, June 1, at Centennial Bank (1400 E. Joyce Blvd.) in Fayetteville with doors also opening at 5:30 p.m. ahead of the 6:00 p.m. program.

The final stop on the tour will take place at Memphis’ Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid (1 Bass Pro Dr.) on Thursday, June 6. Doors will open for the Memphis event, which will be held on the Pyramid’s third-floor Mississippi Terrace, at 5:30 p.m. as well, while the official program is set for 6:15 p.m.

Fans can RSVP for each event by clicking HERE or calling the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401. While it is not required to RSVP in order to attend, it is encouraged.

2023 HOWL ON WHEELS RED WOLVES ROAD SHOW SCHEDULE

JONESBORO, ARK.: Saturday, May 20 (Noon) at Tomlinson Stadium

BRYANT, ARK.: Monday, May 22 (5:30 p.m./6:00 p.m. program) at Copper Mule Table & Tap

(3348 Main Street, Suite 600, Bryant, AR)

LITTLE ROCK, ARK.: Tuesday, May 23 (5:30 p.m./6:00 p.m. program) at ASU System Office

(501 Woodlane Drive, Suite 600, Little Rock, AR)

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK.: Thursday, June 1 (5:30 p.m./6:00 p.m. program) at Centennial Bank

(1400 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville, AR)

MEMPHIS, TENN.: Tuesday, June 6 (5:30 p.m./6:15 program) at Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid

(1 Bass Pro Drive, Memphis, TN)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.