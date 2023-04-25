Energy Alert
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson discusses presidential campaign

Two days before his announcement, Hutchinson sat down with KARK to discuss his decision to run...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to formally announce his presidential bid on Wednesday, April 24.

Two days before his announcement, Hutchinson sat down with KARK to discuss his decision to run.

Following former President Donald Trump and now President Joe Biden’s terms, Hutchinson said he is what the U.S. needs right now.

He felt he had a lot to do with Arkansas becoming the red state is is today, and hopes that resonates with Republican voters.

“My experience as governor of Arkansas for 8 years balancing the budget, lowering taxes, creating surplus, advancing education, these are credentials for the next president,” said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson said his biggest hurdle right now is name recognition.

He’s traveled out-of-state to places like Iowa, South Carolina and New Hampshire.

You can read more about KARK’s conversation with Hutchinson on their website.

