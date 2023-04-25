Gov. Sanders’ campaign offers “Real Women” can coolers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - The Republican fundraising site WineRed now offers a new political product supporting Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Gov. Sanders posted an ad on her Twitter page promoting new can koozies with the governor’s image above the words “Real Women.”

Real women don’t have to fake it.



WATCH⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fAOClq5c1S — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) April 24, 2023

According to content-sharing partner KARK in Little Rock, the blue can coolers appear to target Anheuser-Bush and its Bud Light product after its sponsorship of a trans influencer.

The website also offers koozies with other female Republican governors pictured on them above the phrase “Real Women of Politics.”

You can read more about these products on KARK’s website.

