LL Cool J brings F.O.R.C.E. Live tour to Memphis

LL Cool J (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rock The Bells and Live Nation Urban will bring the F.O.R.C.E LIVE summer tour to Memphis with LL Cool J and other artists.

The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live hits the road on June 25 in Boston, MA, and includes a stop at FedExForum in Memphis on August 22.

In select cities, Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, and Rick Ross will perform in some shows.

On Thursday, April 27 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., fans may purchase tickets through either the Live Nation presale, Ticketmaster presale, or local venue and radio presales. General on-sale kicks off on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

There has never been a traveling Hip-Hop extravaganza of this magnitude, said Live Nation.

Tickets will be available HERE.

