Man accused of burglary, stealing vehicle in Steele, Mo.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of burglary and stealing a vehicle from a car dealership.

Eric Hinklin, 42, was charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to Steele police, they were called on April 23 to investigate a burglary and stealing of motor vehicle at Grizzly Auto Sales on West Main Street.

During the investigation, the car was found abandoned outside of Steele. Officers talked to a witness who provided a description of the suspect.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Hinklin, was found and questioned by officers.

The Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney issued an arrest warrant with no bond set.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

