Man accused of sexually assaulting woman

A Mississippi County man is being held on a $250,000 bond after police said he sexually assaulted a woman.(Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man is being held on a $250,000 bond after police said he sexually assaulted a woman.

Police say they got the call around 1:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, of a sexual assault that occurred in the 1300 block of South Sarah Street.

The victim told police that she woke up during the night to find 32-year-old Antonio Harris on top of her.

Harris fled the house shortly after. That’s when the woman called police.

She is unsure how Harris got into her house, but according to the report, she thinks someone let him inside.

After reviewing the case, Mississippi County District Court Judge Shannon Langston found probable cause to charge Harris with second-degree sexual assault and set his bond at $250,000 cash-only.

