Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Mattel introduces first Barbie with Down syndrome

For an accurate representation, Mattel says it worked with the National Down Syndrome Society...
For an accurate representation, Mattel says it worked with the National Down Syndrome Society on the doll's shape, clothing, accessories and packaging.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Mattel introduced a new Barbie representing a person with Down syndrome.

The chromosomal condition causes mild to severe learning disabilities and distinctive facial characteristics.

For an accurate representation, Mattel says it worked with the National Down Syndrome Society on the doll’s shape, clothing, accessories and packaging.

The Barbie features a shorter frame and longer torso. The doll also has a rounder face, smaller ears, a flat nasal bridge and slightly slanted eyes.

Mattel says the Barbie’s palms include a single line, which is a characteristic often associated with Down syndrome.

As for the doll’s clothes, she is wearing pink ankle/foot orthotics, zip sneakers, a puff-sleeved dress and a special necklace.

The doll is part of the Barbie Fashionistas line, which aims to offer kids more diverse representations of beauty and fight the stigma around physical disabilities.

The doll is listed on Mattel’s website for $10.99. It is set to hit store shelves this summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested one person after an incident where shots were fired during the sale of a cell...
One person arrested after cell phone sale ends in gunfire
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Traffic Alert: Three-vehicle crash causes delays
Two people hurt in Hardy, Ar. house fire.
Two people hurt in Hardy house fire
A Paragould man is facing $25,000 bond after hitting and kicking someone in the face.
Man accused of kicking woman in the face
Sheriff’s deputies arrested 40-year-old Terry Johnson on Thursday, April 20, after a judge...
Man facing 55 counts of child pornography

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Lawyer: Proud Boys leader is Trump scapegoat for Jan. 6 riot
She says she's glad they had that last special memory together.
Sister mourns man killed in hit-and-run after Taylor Swift concert
A toxicology report from the hospital showed Ocampo had a blood alcohol level of .338, four...
Police: Man accused of driving with blood alcohol level of .338 crashes into 3 cars, killing teen
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, April...
Jury selection begins in rape lawsuit against Trump
A man is accused of burglary and stealing a vehicle from a car dealership.
Man accused of burglary, stealing vehicle in Steele, Mo.