Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Motorcyclist dies in crash after swerving to avoid deer

A man in Illinois is dead after he crashed while trying to avoid a deer.
A man in Illinois is dead after he crashed while trying to avoid a deer.(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0)
By WIFR Newsroom and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - A motorcyclist in Illinois was killed after he veered off a road while trying to avoid a deer.

Investigating officials said 34-year-old Kenneth Kelley Jr. was traveling north on Springfield Avenue in Rockford around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when he drove off the road and crashed into a group of trees.

First responders arrived at the crash site and tried to save Kelley with CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested one person after an incident where shots were fired during the sale of a cell...
One person arrested after cell phone sale ends in gunfire
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Traffic Alert: Three-vehicle crash causes delays
Two people hurt in Hardy, Ar. house fire.
Two people hurt in Hardy house fire
A Paragould man is facing $25,000 bond after hitting and kicking someone in the face.
Man accused of kicking woman in the face
Sheriff’s deputies arrested 40-year-old Terry Johnson on Thursday, April 20, after a judge...
Man facing 55 counts of child pornography

Latest News

FILE - Tucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf...
Past Fox firings carry lessons for network after Carlson
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Palm Beach County, Fla., Sheriff's Office shows...
Florida’s killer clown case finally ends with plea deal
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, April...
Trial opens in E. Jean Carroll’s rape lawsuit against Trump
A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander in likely crash
Cedar Ridge Elementary School has ramped up its initiatives to encourage students to read since...
School using new vending machine to promote reading