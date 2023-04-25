Multi-Agency Resource Center opening doors for tornado victims

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - As time moves along for those rebuilding from March’s tornado in Wynne, it can be tough finding the resources you need, but one spot had it all.

Multi-Agency Resource Center also known as MARC opened a shop at the First Assembly of God in Wynne and gave opportunities to those who lost anything.

Phil Martinez is the Executive Director with the American Red Cross event and said 300 people came in on Monday and Tuesday, finding things they really need.

“A lot of the cleanup is still a major need, everything from rakes and shovels to supplies, cleaning supplies, we have our truck right behind me that we are almost empty because we are serving that,” Martinez said.

Martinez explains that events like this are one of a kind because they have everything people could need to rebuild after the storm.

“Our goal is to make sure that every single resident that has been affected by this horrible disaster gets the assistance they need,” Martinez added.

At the building, they offered things like food and water, but they offered more than that.

They also included things for childcare and housing options which people like Cellia Cross, who lost everything, really need.

“It’s very helpful because of what we have been through,” Cross explained. “There is so much needed and I tell you what, there is a lot of stuff we are unable to get.”

Tuesday, April 25 was the last day of the event.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.